New Mindy Kaling Comedy Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix has teamed up with Mindy Kaling for a coming-of-age comedy series, inspired by Kaling’s life.

An untitled series set for an order of ten episodes, the project was co-created by Kaling and Lang Fisher. The series will follow the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.

In an interview with Variety, Kaling described how the project came to be. “Netflix approached me about doing a series on young Mindy,” she said. “I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ‘80s, but I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now.”

For Kaling, perhaps best known for her role in The Office and her more recent work in The Mindy Project, this will be her first Netflix series.