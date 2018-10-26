New on Netflix this November

Full list..
November 1st
Angela’s Christmas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
November 2nd
Brainchild– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
House of Cards: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Holiday Calendar– NETFLIX FILM
The Other Side of the Wind– NETFLIX FILM
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 3rd
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
November 4th
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 5th
Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 7th
Into the Forest
November 8th
The Sea of Trees
November 9th
Beat Bugs: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Reina del Flow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medal of Honor– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlaw King– NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Drags– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Westside– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 11/12/18
November 12th
Green Room
November 13th
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oh My Ghost– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Warrior– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 15th
May The Devil Take You– NETFLIX FILM
The Crew– NETFLIX FILM
November 16th
Cam– NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ponysitters Club: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs– NETFLIX FILM
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Princess Switch– NETFLIX FILM
November 18th
The Pixar Story
Available 11/19/18
The Last Kingdom: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 19th
Kulipari: Dream Walker– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Motown Magic– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sabrina– NETFLIX FILM
The Final Table– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 21st
The Tribe– NETFLIX FILM
November 22nd
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Christmas Chronicles– NETFLIX FILM
November 23rd
Frontier: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fugitiva– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sick Note: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
November 25th
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
November 27th
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 29th
Pocoyo: Season 4
November 30th
1983– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding– NETFLIX FILM
Baby– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death by Magic– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F is for Family: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy as Lazzaro– NETFLIX FILM
Rajma Chawal– NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The World Is Yours– NETFLIX FILM
Tiempo compartido– NETFLIX FILM