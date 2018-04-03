‘All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines’ Amazon Original Series Trailer

Narrated by award-winning actor/producer Mark Harmon (NCIS), All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines premieres on Friday, April 6th exclusively on Prime Video. All eight episodes will be available on that date.

All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines allows Prime members into the never-before-seen inner workings of the winningest program in college football, chronicling Michigan’s 2017 season. The cameras follow Coach Jim Harbaugh in his third season leading his alma mater’s storied program through triumphs, trials and tribulations as they play in the Big Ten, one of the toughest college football conferences in the nation. The series also provides an intimate look at the lives, both on and off the field, of the student athletes charged with carrying on Michigan’s legacy.