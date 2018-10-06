NYCC: DreamWorks Debuts 3Below First Look, Premiere Date and VoiceTalent

A special first look of DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below the second chapter in the DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia trilogy took place at New York Comic-Con inside Madison Square Garden in front of a packed audience.

Creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) was joined by voice talent Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico), and fellow executive producers Rodrigo Blaas, Marc Guggenheim and Chad Hammes. The panel, along with moderator Whitney Matheson, unveiled the all-star voice cast including Glenn Close (The Wife) who made a surprise appearance!

DreamWorks previously announced the series will feature Luna and Tatiana Maslany in the lead roles of Krel and Aja. Nick Offerman, Andy Garcia, Nick Frost, Alon Aboutboul, Chris Obi, Uzo Aduba, Cheryl Hines, Tom Kenny, Haley Atwell, Danny Trejo, and Ann Dowd will be lending their voices along with returning talent from Trollhunters including Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano, Steven Yeun, Cole Sands, Kelsey Grammer and more. Additionally, The Crystal Method created the main title theme that you hear in the opening credits video.

Fans of the 7 time Emmy-winning Trollhunters can expect to find several familiar faces in 3Below when two royal teenage aliens, and their bodyguard flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet.

Panel Highlights Include:

Guillermo del Toro surprised fans with the world premiere of the first episode of DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below.

Glenn Close made a surprise appearance when her casting in 3Below was announced today. She had her adorable dog Pip in tow. When she introduced him as “Pippy”, Guillermo joked that soon he “might have peepee at my feet.”

Close remarked that classic animated films have had a huge impact on her life and made her who she is today. Joining an animated world created by Guillermo was a no-brainer.

Diego Luna, whose children were in the audience, was so excited to finally have a project he can share with them at home.

Before closing out the panel, Guillermo’s fellow panelists surprised him with an early birthday cake. The audience joined in to sing him Happy Birthday.

Netflix original series to debut December 21st