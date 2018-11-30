Paul Walker’s “Tribute” Film Releases on 5th Anniversary of Actor’s Death

Virgil Films is proud to announce the release of Network Entertainment Inc’s I Am Paul Walker for U.S. digital release of on Friday, November 30, the fifth anniversary of the actor’s tragic passing.

This digital release is the first time the full feature length documentary will be available for fans to view and they can now own or rent on Digital Download platforms across the U.S. on November 30, and/or purchase the DVD of the film, available on December 4th.

I Am Paul Walker made its U.S. television premiere on Paramount Network earlier this year on August 11th. The documentary, running approximately 30-minutes longer than the version broadcast on television earlier this year, features interviews with those who were closest to Paul, including Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen, director Wayne Kramer, family members Cody Walker, Caleb Walker, Ashlie Walker, Cheryl Walker, and Paul Walker III and close friends, Oakley Lehman, Dr. Michael Domeier and Manager Matt Luber.