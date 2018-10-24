Pauly Shore takes a Dramatic Turn in Psychological Thriller ‘Sin City Psycho’

Actor Pauly Shore is best known to fans worldwide as a stand-up-comic and a hugely successful comic actor. Now, in a dramatic departure he goes extremely dark in the psychological thriller Sin City Psycho, an 11-minute short film which he wrote/produced/directed and stars in with Sharon Gardner.

In Sin City Psycho, driven to madness, Donavan (Shore) preys on Sin City’s unfaithful flock by tangling them into a web of torture where broken vows could mean broken bones. Along with his sister Ione, this deranged vigilante justifies the horrors in his wake with the illusions in his head and shows those willing to cheat on their loving spouses that everything that happens in Vegas, slays in Vegas. However, after he lures Tiffany (Gardner) into his deadly web, Donavan finds the next sin to face judgement may just be his very own.

“I thought filming something in Las Vegas regarding an unfaithful spouse made sense because people go to Vegas all the time and always say when they do bad things, ‘whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,’ that’s not the case for my character Donovan, he doesn’t play that shit,” said Shore.

“I also loved writing and directing this short and wanted to make sure the tone stayed real to the scene and the characters. Of course, I would love to do this as a feature, so please tell any of your sweet Thriller producers out there that I’m game,” said Shore.

The short film is available online for FREE on Shore’s YouTube Channel at 4:00pm PST on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.