Her life might be a little mundane, but Kaoru gets to go home to Rilakkuma, her endearingly lazy roommate who happens to be a fuzzy toy bear.

Director Masahito Kobayashi and scenario writer Naoko Ogigami discuss the intricate production of the adorably heartfelt series Rilakkuma and Kaoru, and theories of what’s exactly under that bear suit.

