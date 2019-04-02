She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Are Back With Season 2 Trailer

Today, during a fan-filled panel at WonderCon, DreamWorks Animation debuted the season two trailer for its critically-acclaimed Netflix original series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Panelists included executive producer Noelle Stevenson, Aimee Carrero (voice of Adora/She-Ra), AJ Michalka (voice of Catra), Marcus Scribner (voice of Bow), Karen Fukuhara (voice of Glimmer), Lauren Ash (voice of Scorpia), Merit Leighton (voice of Frosta) and moderator Dana Schwartz from Entertainment Weekly. The audience was treated to an extended look at the second season, including clips highlighting what happens when you leave Scorpia in charge, Bow’s lofty battlefield plans and more!