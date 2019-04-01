Teen Mom 2’s Funniest Moments

A look back at the funniest moments from Teen Mom 2, including Jenelle’s love of Kesha, Cole’s forgetfulness and Leah’s, um, weak bladder.
MTV Ranked counts down the craziest moments from your fave MTV shows! New episodes every Sunday on YouTube.
A look back at the funniest moments from Teen Mom 2, including Jenelle’s love of Kesha, Cole’s forgetfulness and Leah’s, um, weak bladder.
MTV Ranked counts down the craziest moments from your fave MTV shows! New episodes every Sunday on YouTube.
Copyright © Static Multimedia