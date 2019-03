The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories.

Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Seeing is deceiving. The Act, a true crime anthology series premieres on Hulu on March 20th.