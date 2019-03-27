The Birth Of Queen Naija – “Will A Pregnancy Scare Cancel the Show?”

In true Royal fashion, when Queen Naija speaks, her fans watch and listen—illustrated inarguably by her massive online community of 3.9M subscriptions on YouTube, and growing. “The Birth of Queen Naija” follows the singer during her corresponding U.S. tour, and takes viewers behind the music with exclusive on-set footage, performances and personal video of family and friends. With so much on her plate and even more to come, Queen Naija is striving to balance it all while defending her title of “Queen.”

