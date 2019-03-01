‘The Dirt’ on Mötley Crüe

Their music made them famous. Their lives made them infamous

Based on Mötley Crüe’s 2001 best-selling autobiography, The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess.

Director Jeff Tremaine (JACKASS co-creator, BAD GRANDPA) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.

