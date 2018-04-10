‘The Rain’ Coming to Netflix this May

The world as we know it has ended. Six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilisation gone. Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a danger-filled quest through an abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life.

Set free from their collective past and societal rules, the group has the freedom to be who they want to be. In their struggle for survival, they discover that even in a post-apocalyptic world there’s still love, jealousy, and many of the coming of age dilemmas they thought they’d left behind with the disappearance of the world they once knew.

Who will you be when the rain comes?

The Rain is the first Danish original series for Netflix, forecast May 4th.