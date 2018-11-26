TNT’s Limited Series “I Am the Night” Premieres January 28

Director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Monster) has released a new trailer on Twitter for TNT’s highly anticipated limited suspense drama, I Am the Night, starring Chris Pine (Wonder Woman, Star Trek). I Am the Night premieres Monday, January 28, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) .

Written by Sam Sheridan and inspired by true events, I Am the Night tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter (Pine), haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

The talented roster joining Pine includes India Eisley (Underworld Awakening, Look Away) as Fauna Hodel, Tony Award Winner Jefferson Mays (The Americans, Law & Order: SVU) as George Hodel, Leland Orser (Berlin Station) as Peter Sullivan, Yul Vazquez (Last Flag Flying) as Billis, Dylan Smith (Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Lemonade) as Sepp, Golden Brooks (Girlfriends) as Jimmy Lee, Justin Cornwell (Training Day, We Are Boats) as Terrence Shye, Jay Paulson (Mad Men) as Ohls and Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman) as Corinna Hodel.

Jenkins directs I Am the Night, which is written by Sheridan. The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Michael Sugar (13 Reasons Why, Spotlight), Pine and Sheridan serving as executive producers. Carl Franklin (House of Cards, Homeland) and Victoria Mahoney (Claws) each direct two episodes.