Trigger Warning with Killer Mike Teaser

With no due respect, Trigger Warning with Killer Mike launches January 18 on Netflix.

“‘Trigger Warning’ is about examining cultural taboos and giving viewers the space to examine the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit how some people move and operate in the world,” said Michael Render, pka Killer Mike.

“In six episodes, we explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches. Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is fucking crazy), but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity. This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.”