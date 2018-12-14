True Detective Season 3 on HBO Trailer #2

Touch darkness and darkness touches you back. From creator/executive producer Nic Pizzolatto, comes this searing series of troubled cops and the investigations that drive them to the edge. Each season features a new cast and a new case.

True Detective returns January 13, 2019 on HBO. From Creator and Executive Producer Nic Pizzolatto and starring Academy Award Winner Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, Carmen Ejogo; the third season sees detectives investigating a grisly crime involving two missing children in the heart of the Ozarks.