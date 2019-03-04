UFO Hunters: “First Contact”

Watch Project Blue Book, Tuesdays at 10/9c!

On April 19, 1897, the Dallas Morning News reported a mysterious airship had crashed into a windmill in the nearby town of Aurora, Texas. Townspeople were said to have found an alien body and buried it in the local graveyard; the crash debris was dumped into a local well. Now, more than a century after the event, the team will reopen the well, and search for the legendary grave, as they attempt to solve one of the earliest UFO cases ever recorded in Season 2, Episode 4, “First Contact.”