We Bare Bears – “Charlie’s Snake Children”

Kate Crawford
Wed, Mar 27

Charlie adopts baby snakes despite the Bears thinking he’s not ready for parenthood.

Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears is a new animated comedy about three brothers trying to fit in and make friends…which can be kinda hard to do when you’re a bear. Grizzly is the oldest bear, and leads his brothers with bounds of optimism…that will only turn out disastrous some of the time. Panda is a classic middle child – shy, sensitive, a little finicky – and a lovable, hopeless romantic. Ice Bear is the youngest brother, an oddball personality and general wild card who enjoys flying under everyone’s radar.

Watch We Bare Bears on the Cartoon Network

