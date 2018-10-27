What Does Chrissy Houlahan Have to Say? Truth Matters on Pod Save America

A veteran, engineer, teacher, candidate, Chrissy Houlahan, has never considered running for office before until this season. She has been running for Congress for 633 days and here is what she has to say.

Pod Save America heads to Philadelphia for the third leg of their four-state tour, with co-host Symone Sanders and a guest appearance by House of Representatives candidate Chrissy Houlahan.

Covering the 2018 midterm elections, podcast hosts Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Dan Pfeiffer and Jon Lovett bring a “no bullsh*t conversation about politics” to the campaign trail in a four-part special.