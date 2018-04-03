What’s New on Netflix this April

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (new episode every Sunday)

Wakfu, Season 3

April 2

La Piloto, Season 1

April 3

Fary is the New Black

April 5

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car, Season 1

Money Heist, Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 1

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City, Season 1

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO, Season

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I am Not an Easy Man

Lost in Space, Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Season 2

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet, Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friends Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité, Season 1

Chasing the Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko, Season 1

Dope, Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical, Season 1

April 21

The Letdown, Season 1

April 24

Call the Midwife, Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Psychokinesis

April 27

3%, Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey, Season 1

The Week Of

April 28

Jane the Virgin, Season 4