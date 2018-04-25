What’s New on Netflix this May

May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy, Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon, Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes (NETFLIX FILM)
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Anon
Busted!, Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Dear White People, Volume 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
End Game (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Forgive Us Our Debts (NETFLIX FILM)
Kong: King of the Apes, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt (NETFLIX FILM)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
No Estoy Loca
The Rain, Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World, Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Spirit Riding Free, Season 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Kissing Booth (NETFLIX FILM)
The Who Was? Show, Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 4
Grand Designs, Seasons 13-14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365, Seasons 15-16
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo (NETFLIX FILM)
Catching Feelings (NETFLIX FILM)
Inspector Gadget, Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal, Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero, Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100, Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Shooter, Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 23
Explained (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 24
Fauda, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza (NETFLIX FILM)
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Toys That Made Us, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Trollhunters, Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 26
Sara’s Notebook (NETFLIX FILM)
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 29
Disney·Pixar Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story