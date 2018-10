Control Dev Diary 5 talks about the old and new director of the FBC (Federal Bureau of Control) and how these characters differentiate from each other. Remedy’s games have always been set in locations rich in character, and Control is no exception. Courtney Hope is Jesse Faden the new Director of the FBC and James McCaffrey, who plays Zachariah Trench, is the former one. You might recognize James McCaffrey as the voice of Max Payne, and now he’s back for Control!