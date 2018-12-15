Desert Child – Official Xbox One Launch Trailer

Oscar Brittain pays homage to the Cowboy Bebop opening in the launch trailer for hoverbike racing shooter, Desert Child, available now for digital download on Xbox One.

In Desert Child, you and your hoverbike need to get off Earth and get to the Red Planet to enter the biggest race in the universe, the Grand Prix, in this stylistic, racing shooter. Along the way, visit various shops and restaurants and perform all sorts of odd jobs to fix your bike, fend off hunger, and punch your ticket to the big race.

Get Rich or Die Flyin’