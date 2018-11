Pre-order the Gold Edition of Just Cause 4 NOW! Just Cause 4 introduces a new adrenaline-fuelled chapter for rogue agent Rico Rodriguez. After Rico lands in Solís to uncover the truth behind his father’s death, he will be fighting the ruthless Black Hand militia in extreme conditions; led by the ruthless Gabriela, this is Rico’s ultimate challenge. A storm is approaching; are you ready to bring the thunder?

Just Cause 4 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on 4th December 2018.