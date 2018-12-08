Mortal Kombat 11 – Official Announce Trailer

Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise.

The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

Original Track “Immortal” by 21 Savage