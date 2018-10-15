Nintendo Switch Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle – Announcement Video

The devil is literally in the details of a new Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Blizzard’s legendary game Diablo III: Eternal Collection, launching exclusively at GameStop on November 2. Fans who pick up the devilish bundle will receive a Nintendo Switch system and dock featuring Diablo III artwork, a download code for the Diablo III: Eternal Collection game and a themed carrying case, all at a suggested retail price of $359.99.

The Nintendo Switch Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle is available 11/2!