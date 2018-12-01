Override: Mech City Brawl – Basics 101 Tutorial

Override: Mech City Brawl is coming out on December 4, and we’ve made a Basics 101 Tutorial to give you an edge on all your opponents!

Pilot a diverse roster of epic mechs, each with their own play style, special moves, and finishers. Tower over your opponents and lay waste to entire cities underfoot in local and online versus, co-op, ranked 1v1 matches, and more.

Customize your mechs in the Garage, changing their accessories and skins to create your own unique style, and experience Override’s story in a single-player campaign.

Override: Mech City Brawl is coming to Xbox One on December 4.