Now’s the time to embark on a new journey through the beloved Kanto region! Will you partner with the energetic Pikachu…or the steadfast Eevee? Catch Pokémon in the wild using a gentle throwing motion with either a Joy-Con controller or a Poké Ball Plus accessory, which will light up, vibrate, and make sounds to bring your adventure to life. You can even connect to the Pokémon GO app using a compatible smartphone to bring over Kanto region Pokémon!