Rival Megagun Trailer

Transform into your Mega Gunship boss form to blast your rival head-on in this unique shooting game with a competitive twist.

Rival Megagun is a competitive split-screen vertical shmup (or shoot ’em up, shooting game, STG) where you transform into a gigantic boss ship – your “Mega Gunship” – to invade your opponent’s screen.

FEATURES

-Classic shmup action with a competitive twist

-Multiple playable heroes, each with their own special weapons and Mega Gunship boss form

-Intense 2-player “couch-competitive” local versus battles

-Online battles – challenge your friends or find opponents via matchmaking

-Unlockable gear and weapons for customizing your ship

-A single-player arcade mode

Release Date: November 29th, 2018