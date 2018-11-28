Road Redemption Launch Trailer

Road Redemption Brings Motorcycle Mayhem to Nintendo Switch! Available to purchase now on the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 USD, Road Redemption finds players leading a biker gang on an epic journey across the United States in a driving combat road rage adventure. Earn money by completing races, assassinations, robberies, and other challenges. As you collect loot, players will be able to upgrade their character, bike, and weapons to build up the ultimate road warrior. Complete with a huge single-player campaign, dozens of weapons, 2-player co-op split-screen, and online multiplayer, Road Redemption marks a return to those halcyon days of brutal, arcade-style, action racing.

Road Redemption Key Features:

• Single-player campaign

• Online Multiplayer

• Local Multiplayer + Co-op

• Shared/Split-screen

• Brutal weapons

• Deep motorcycle combat system complete with grabs, kicks, counters, critical strikes, and more

• Rooftop racing and non-stop emergent action