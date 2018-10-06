Scraper: First Strike – PS VR Teaser Trailer

New Austin was more than a refuge from the wastelands of a world ravaged by wars, disasters, and disease. It was the perfect city, a Scraper megacity, with residential complexes that housed millions, food-production towers that extended above the clouds, and robots that served to fulfill every need. But after the world’s most advanced AI witnessed an act of human aggression that endangered every life on Earth, he decided to take care of humanity…permanently.

SCRAPER, a sci-fi shooter with RPG and exploration elements, will take the player on a journey through a new IP with fully developed characters, story arcs, and a world filled with unique and exciting environments.