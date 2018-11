The Clone Wars have begun. The hero Obi-Wan Kenobi and the map Geonosis arrive in the latest update – free for all Star Wars Battlefront™ II players and available from 28th November. Unlock the 212th Clone Trooper appearances and new General Grievous and Obi-Wan Kenobi appearances, plus drive the new STAP and BARC speeders, and dominate with the AT-TE.