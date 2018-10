Get ready to party in the newest game to the Mario Party series! The original 4-player Mario Party series board game mode that fans love is back! Enjoy 80 brand new minigames while playing in a variety of modes like Sound Stage, River Survival, Toad’s Rec Room, Partner Party, and Challenge Road. Put your skills to the test in sets of five minigames online – a series first in Online Mariothon. Play Super Mario Party anytime, anywhere with Nintendo Switch!