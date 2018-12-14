The Last Remnant Remastered- Combat Guide Trailer

The Last Remnant Remastered challenges the way you play by incorporating a battle system where tactical situations change by the second. Make victory yours with this combat tutorial guide going over the basics so you can test your skill with a JRPG unlike any other. Command your unions instead of individual characters, be wary of your Morale Bar and learn the trigger chance system to sway the tides of battle. Play now for the first time on PS4! Download the game for $19.99 and receive the free PS4 theme.

Rated Mature: Blood, Language, Suggestive Themes, Violence