Tips and Tricks – 5 Tips for Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hey Xbox Gamers, in this 2D, Metroidvania game, you play as a tiny knight who stumbles upon the long-forgotten village of Dirtmouth, where your hero quickly finds there’s more to this place than meets the eye. Just below the surface is the forgotten kingdom of insects – aka Hallownest. Hallownest was once a prosperous kingdom, but it now lay in ruin, and all who venture below are said to lose their senses or be driven mad. It’s up to you to discover what has happened to this crumbling kingdom, and here are 5 tips to get you get started with Hollow Knight.