21 Years After Its “Retirement,” Super Nintendo Entertainment System Gets a New Game

Despite being considered long dead (at retail, if not in our hearts), the Super NES is celebrating the launch of a brand new game. Unholy Night is a one-on-one brawler from a company made up of developers formerly of SNK, whose past credits include Art of Fighting and several titles in the King of Fighters series.

Unholy Night ships on a 32-Megabit cartridge, which would have been considered quite large back in the era when Super Nintendo games were regularly shipped. The one- or two-player game features four game modes: Story, Versus, Survival, and Practice.

Unholy Night began its life as a Kickstarter project, which fell far short of its $52,500 goal, bringing in only $23,072. However, the game was rescued by Retroism, and it was officially published July 10, 2017.

You can purchase Unholy Night on Amazon today for $49.99.