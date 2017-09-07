88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Rising Star Games, in partnership with developer Bitmap Bureau, announced today that the action platform game 88 Heroes is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch early October, in a “complete” version called 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition. The Nintendo Switch edition of the acclaimed game features all of the frantic fast-paced and funny action of the original release, plus the DLC pack ‘RSG Champions’ previously available on other formats, as well as the forthcoming DLC pack, ‘H8 Mode Activate.’

The ‘RSG Champions’ pack comprises eight playable heroes taken from other smash-hit indie games published by Rising Star Games, in a crossover of colossal proportions! Characters include Rusty from SteamWorld Collection, Gunborg from Zombie Vikings, and Conga Master, from… well, Conga Master. Meanwhile the ‘H8 Mode Activate’ pack further offers up two playable characters and a collection of eight hardcore challenge levels to seriously test your platforming prowess.

Developed by Bitmap Bureau and globally published by Rising Star Games, 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition is scheduled for release both at physical retail and digitally October 2 in North American markets, and October 10 everywhere else.