88 Heroes Out Now!

From the creative minds at acclaimed development studio Bitmap Bureau, 88 Heroes is a 2D platformer that is as fun to watch as it is to play. Each level completed or untimely death brings a new uniquely skilled hero into the action and, with just 88 minutes to complete all 88 levels, players will need every one of the 88 heroes to stop the dastardly Dr. H8 from destroying the Earth!

Exclusive to the physical retail version of 88 Heroes on PlayStation 4 system are two additional heroes, Cath Letics and The Mime, as well as the exclusive new H8 Mode, which features eight brand new levels offering a super-charged hardcore challenge.

88 Heroes Key Features:

88 unique and original playable characters, each with their own skills and abilities that may help – or hinder! – the player.

Hero order is randomly selected with each play, meaning players will always face a fresh and varied challenge.

88 levels across 4 zones to conquer, each with its own unique boss encounter.

Multiple game modes including: Magnificent 8 mode – choose a team of just 8 heroes to tackle the entire game with; Solo mode – pick just one hero and master their skills in order to survive as long as you can. 2 additional heroes and 8 new levels in H8 Mode are featured exclusively to the physical boxed edition.

Watch the action from Dr. H8’s lair as he tries to thwart your plans, drinks coffee, takes bathroom breaks and berates his accident-prone henchmen.

More heroes incoming with post-launch DLC!

88 Heroes is available now for Xbox One and PC. The Playstation 4 edition launches March 28th