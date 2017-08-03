After Two Years of Unfulfilled Promises ‘Unsung Story’ Changes Developers

Unsung Story began its life as a Kickstarter. It promised a game world created by legendary designer of Final Fantasy Tactics, Yasumi Matsuno, and tactical action with a deep, compelling story. Now, more than two years after its proposed launch date, the game is still little but vapor, and we’ve learned that development is changing hands. Previous developer, Playdek, is handing the reins over to a company called Little Orbit.

Playdek posted the following in an update on its Kickstarter page:

… we want to thank you for your support of this project, and though we are sorry that we were unable to complete it for you, we believe the project is in good hands, with people who have the same passion for the game.”

The drama surrounding Unsung Story began with its Kickstarter, which only crept past its $600,000 goal on the very last day of fundraising. Since then, the developer updated supporters sporadically, until eventually dropping off the face of the earth.

Little Orbit is inheriting a bit of a PR mess, to say the least. It seems unlikely that Kickstarter backers will be seeing refunds, as Little Orbit has stated they personally have not seen any of the $600,000 that was raised. What the money was spent on remains a mystery.

Unsung Story is perhaps one of the best-known cautionary tales in the world of crowdfunding. We’ll see if Little Orbit is able to salvage a playable game from this fiasco.