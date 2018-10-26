Agent 47’s Iconic Briefcase Returns in New “How to Hitman” Video

The latest installment in the How to Hitman video series, entitled The Briefcase, was released today. Due to popular demand, the fan-favorite briefcase will make a triumphant return in Hitman 2, allowing Agent 47 to conceal a wide range of items beyond a sniper rifle. The new and improved briefcase can now be utilised to render opposition unconscious through blunt force, distract potential eyewitnesses and through clever manipulation, it can be used to have oblivious adversaries import highly volatile or sensitive items into otherwise guarded areas.

Hitman 2 is the follow-up to the internationally acclaimed video game, Hitman. Featuring entirely new hyper-detailed sandbox locations full of living, breathing environments to explore, Hitman 2 offers players the freedom to plan the ultimate assassination utilising an assortment of tools, weapons, disguises and a variety of stealth techniques to creatively trigger their own unique chain of events.

Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play with the Sniper Assassin mode, a standalone feature that brings a co-op experience to the Hitman series for the first time, allowing two players to work together online to take down their targets. Sniper Assassin is available to play now as an early access bonus for consumers who pre-order the Hitman 2. Players can also enter the Hitman: Sniper Assassin Competition and put their marksman skills to the ultimate test for a chance to win the grand prize of getting their name and likeness included in future Hitman 2 content.

Hitman 2 will feature a unique and brand-new take on 1-versus-1 multiplayer competition with Ghost Mode. Players will put their assassination skills to the ultimate test as they compete against each other online, both as Agent 47, to assassinate the most targets faster and cleaner than their opponent, while utilising weapons, items, outfits and ghost crate supply drops to help accomplish the overall mission.

Hitman 2 will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and PC beginning November 13th.