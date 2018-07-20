Ahoy Mateys! Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion Launches Today on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox Onet and Pc

Outright Games today announced that much-anticipated open world adventure game, Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion, is available now on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One™ and PC. Based on Cartoon Network’s award-winning TV series, Adventure Time, the game is rated PEGI 7 and is available at retail locations and first-party digital stores.

The latest side-splitting adventure will have gamers setting sail as they play as Finn, Jake, BMO and Marceline to explore fan-favorite kingdoms and meet the beloved characters from Cartoon Network’s popular TV animation series, Adventure Time.

The game starts with a flooded Land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from each other by rising waters. In their newly constructed boat, named Jeff, Finn and Jake set sail to investigate what the junk went down.

During their adventures, Finn and Jake will recruit friends to join their crew, jump into swashbuckling fights, interrogate characters for clues, and traverse the new and dangerous sea to locations across Ooo.

Get a sneak peek with the new launch trailer here.

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Gameplay Features Include:

Freely explore the Land of Ooo

3D visuals that match the art-style of the show

Playable fan-favorite characters: Finn, Jake, BMO, and Marceline

An original Adventure Time story, voiced by the series’ voice cast.

Tactical combat

Hero progression

Pirates – “Shiver me timbers!”

