Air Missions: HIND – Gameplay Trailer

Air Missions: HIND is an action combat flight simulator based on the Russian Mi-24 Hind assault helicopter, a.k.a. the “Flying Tank”. You’ll be deployed to the battlefield either alone in Singleplayer, or together in online Multiplayer. Equip the weapons of your choice – UPK 23 machineguns, GUV gun pods, FAB bombs, and a variety of missiles – and use them to tear up the skies above Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Arctic Ocean & Southeast Asia!

• Soar through the sky in a Russian Mi-24 Hind assault helicopter

• Play Singleplayer Campaign, Deathmatch, Instant Action & Online Co-op

• Hover over Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Arctic Ocean & Southeast Asia

• Choose from a vast range of weapons such as AAM, SACLOS, S-13 & S-24

• Control your aircraft with three modes, for casual and experienced players

Dominate the skies in the infamous “Flying Tank”!