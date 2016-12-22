‘Allods Online’ Reveals Immortality Expansion

Prepare yourself for the arrival of the Aoidos – Allods eighth playable race – and all manner of great content and changes in our latest update, 8.0 “Immortality”!

Aoidos, Allods Online’s eighth playable race has arrived, with additional other great content coming with the latest expansion, Immortality. Several new Allods – explorable islands created by a great cataclysm, christened after the namesake of the game – will be introduced. Adventurers and explorers alike can group with friends and venture to these Astral Allods from level 23 onward. In addition, players are able to join one of the three new Orders, separate from ‘guilds,’ to gain personal rewards through day-to-day tasks and activities. The Orders are inter-server alliances – the mystery of their origin being a focal point in the new storyline of Immortality.

Allods Online is a free-to-play MMORPG set on the fantasy world of Sarnaut, which was once a peaceful and thriving planet, until the Great Cataclysm struck. A thousand years ago, the Great Cataclysm split the world of Sarnaut into innumerable islands – called allods – which spread throughout the Astral. Delve into the depths of epic mysteries across space and time, explore the relationship between two factions at war within the unique Allods setting. Develop your character to maximize their abilities, craft your own equipment, and enchant yourself via a rune based system to excel in both duels and Astral space-ship battles.