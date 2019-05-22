‘Ancestors Legacy’ expands with a Brand New DLC

Ancestors Legacy is a history-inspired, real-time strategy game influenced by historical events in the Middle Ages. The game combines resource management and base building with large-scale, squad-based battles across vast battlefields, all rendered in superb detail with Unreal Engine 4. Experience medieval bloodshed like never before thanks to the cinematic action camera that puts you right in the middle of the battle at the press of a button.

Ancestors Legacy is now expanded with Saladin’s Conquest DLC. It brings a new campaign inspired by real events with an exciting story coming straight from the XII century. This time Ancestors Legacy leaves the European soil and tells a completely different story from perspective of Saladin. The DLC contains five new missions, 3 new multiplayer maps and new challenging achievements to unlock.

Ancestors Legacy Main Features:

Four playable nations (five with DLC) in an extensive single-player campaign inspired by historical events

Various modes of intense multiplayer battles

Advanced tactical options combining the use of terrain, experience, and morale

Cinematic battle camera view that puts you right in the center of the action

Outstanding visual fidelity powered by Unreal Engine 4

Streamlined resource management and village construction

The DLC is available now on Steam, GOG and other digital stores. The long-awaited Xbox One version of the game will be released in Q3 2019!