Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – “Expand” Part 2

In Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, players are challenged to survive and evolve in the harsh yet beautiful land of Africa spanning from ten million to two million years ago. As humankind’s primate predecessors, players explore Neogene Africa, expand their territory, and evolve to advance their clan from one generation to the next in order to survive in this innovative take on the open world survival genre. The game and its mechanics rely on evolution, discovery, and survival as players traverse a variety of terrain and environments, encounter various predators, and learn new abilities to pass along to the next generation of their clan.

To survive in the dangerous world of Neogene Africa, you must find strength in numbers as you expand your clan and territory.

EXPAND is the second video in the three-part 101 series where Creative Director Patrice Désilets discusses the need to grow your clan’s size in order to evolve your species. However, resources are limited and your clan will need to find new sources of food, water, and shelter to survive. Discover new homes for your clan by venturing into the unknown and conquer fear in order to expand your territory.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is launch for PC on August 27th and Consoles in December.