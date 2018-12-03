Angels of Death – Japanese Psycho Horror Adventure Game Gets Anime Bundle

The hit title; Angels of Death, is a psycho horror adventure game consisting of four parts developed by Makoto Sanada, known as the creator of the explorative horror game Forest of Drizzling Rain made in RPG Maker. After the success of Angels of Death, as a game and a manga series, the franchise made its anime debut in the summer 2018 to critical acclaim and is distributed on the Crunchyroll platform.

When Ray woke, she was in a concrete room with no memory. Appearing to be in the basement of a building, Ray ventured on, searching for an exit. But soon she crossed paths with Zack, a murderer whose entire face was bandaged and held a striking resemblance to the Grim Reaper.

“Please – kill me.”

“Help me get outta here, and I’ll kill you.”

The two formed a peculiar bond through their strange “promise” and started to search for an exit to the sealed building together. What kind of hell have they found themselves in? For what purpose are they imprisoned? What does fate have in store for them?

For the first time ever, a Japanese game-based franchise is available on Steam in a bundle. The Angels of Death Game + Anime Bundle will stay up forever but to celebrate, Steam users can save up to 65% when buying the bundle (individual game 50% off for only 48h, bundle at an additional 30% off for a week)

After having successfully brought the puzzling horror adventure game, Angels of Death to paper in the form of manga, we are very proud to introduce this new anime that will allow players to see the story in a whole new and vibrant perspective thanks to the experienced team at J.C.Staff, songs from Masaaki Endoh and Haruka Chisuga, and great performance by talented voice actors.

We believe there are many anime fans on Steam so it is very exciting for us to be releasing this Japanese game-based franchise bundle, the very first on the platform with a sale that, we hope, will encourage a large number of people to make their first step into the Angels of Death universe.

Angels of Death GAME is made of 4 episodes, each containing an entertaining and dark story.

Angels of Death ANIME has 16 episodes based on the game giving a new perspective on the thrilling story.

The Angels of Death Game + Anime Bundle sale ends December 4th at 10am PST and the game and anime sold separately will be on sale until December 9th, 10am PST.