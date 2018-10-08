Another Character Introduced to ‘My Hero One’s Justice’

My Hero One’s Justice is the 3D arena fighting game based on the popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga and anime franchise. The game enables players to form three-person squads made up of their favorite U.A. High students, such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Tsuyu Asui. Squads can also include Pro Heroes, such as All Might and Eraserhead, and villains, such as Stain, Dabi, and Himiko Toga, all fighting for their ideals in over-the-top three-dimensional, environment-destroying battles. Each squad consists of one primary fighter and up to two sidekicks, mirroring how Pro Hero teams are often structured in the anime.

Today reveals additional details about another character, Endeavor, the hero that currently holds the No. 1 spot, has raw, unrelenting, unbridled power that is matched only by the intensity of his anger. His personality is reflected in his fighting style, he fights with powerful and intense flames that burst from his body, reducing anything he touches to ash.

Despite suffering huge recoil when unleashing his signature moves, a successful hit causes devastating damage to his opponent. In addition, to his formidable close-range attacks, he’s also skilled with mid-range combat too. It will take players practice to master every aspect of Endeavor’s arsenal and crush their opponents without mercy.

A new game mode is also revealed today, Arcade Mode. In this mode players will fight against six consecutive opponent, each more difficult than the last. If victorious, players will receive special items as a reward!

My Hero One’s Justice will release on October 26th for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Endeavor will be available as a pre-order bonus or can be purchased separately at the My Hero One’s Justice launch October 26th for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.