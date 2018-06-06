‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ Launches onto Mobile this June

On phones and tablets, ARK: Survival Evolved is the same multiplayer game loved on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac and Linux with the entire mysterious island to explore, 80+ dinosaurs and primeval creatures to tame and train, crafting, building, and more! The major difference is ARK: Survival Evolved on mobile is free-to-play with more accessible gameplay developed specifically for on-the-go dinosaur fun!

ARK: Survival Evolved mobile includes a unique user interface and a specialized control setup. A new subscription service, called Primal Pass, gives survivors access to an ad-free experience with reserved server slots, free gifts, and more. Additionally, survivors can acquire optional upgrades using Ancient Amber, a new material found throughout the island that allows players to obtain certain buffs for extended periods of time, build unique crafting structures and even resurrect your favorite pet dinosaur back from the dead!



ARK: Survival Evolved Mobile Features:

80+ Dinosaurs: Use cunning strategy and tactics to tame, train, ride and breed the many dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the dynamic, persistent ecosystems across land, sea, air, and even underground.

Use cunning strategy and tactics to tame, train, ride and breed the many dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the dynamic, persistent ecosystems across land, sea, air, and even underground. Discover: Unearth rare blueprints and Explorer Notes written by previous human denizens of the ARK from across the millennia, detailing the mysterious island’s creatures and backstory.

Unearth rare blueprints and Explorer Notes written by previous human denizens of the ARK from across the millennia, detailing the mysterious island’s creatures and backstory. Explore, Craft and Build – Survive: using any means necessary – craft weapons, clothes, and items, and build shelters, villages, or even large cities! Plant, Harvest, Build, Level-Up, and Customize everything visually and functionally, including procedurally-generated RPG statistics for creatures, characters, resources, clothing, gear, and weapons, both primitive and modern.

using any means necessary – craft weapons, clothes, and items, and build shelters, villages, or even large cities! Plant, Harvest, Build, Level-Up, and Customize everything visually and functionally, including procedurally-generated RPG statistics for creatures, characters, resources, clothing, gear, and weapons, both primitive and modern. Play Alone or Team Up to Survive: Team up with, or prey on, up to 60 other players in a large-scale, multiplayer online first-person environment, or choose single player mode to test your mettle against the dinos alone.

Team up with, or prey on, up to 60 other players in a large-scale, multiplayer online first-person environment, or choose single player mode to test your mettle against the dinos alone. Join a Tribe: The ‘Tribe’ system encourages cooperation, by supporting dynamic parties to share resources, XP, and key re-spawn points.

ARK: Survival Evolved will launch onto both iOS and Android on June 14th