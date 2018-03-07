‘Ash of Gods’ Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Developer AurumDust announced today that its narrative-focused tactical RPG, Ash of Gods, is slated for a console launch in late 2018. The vibrant art, rogue-like storytelling, and strategic RPG action that are hallmarks of the title will arrive for console gamers on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year through a publishing deal with Buka Entertainment. The PC, Mac, and Linux versions of Ash of Gods arrive on Steam on March 23, 2018.

After evaluating several console publishing partners, we felt that Buka was a great fit for us, and Ash of Gods,” said Nikolay Bondarenko, CEO of AurumDust. “With their recent successes, including Darkestville Castle and High Noon VR, we feel they are well positioned to help us bring Ash of Gods to a wider audience.”

Ash of Gods is a ​turn-based RPG featuring constantly evolving storytelling with risks that truly affect gameplay, along with an extensive online PvP mode. The game features a story based on the complexity and ambiguity of moral choice where any of the characters in game can die. Momentary benefits may cost a character a life, while sacrifice will make the walkthrough of one of following episodes easier. Ash of Gods features a mix of gorgeous art, lush music, tactical combat, and a powerful story that plays out via dialogue driven layer interaction. Depending upon a player’s decisions, no two playthroughs of the game will be the same.

Along with a constantly evolving storyline, players will be treated to a fantastic visual and aural experience, featuring stunning hand-drawn characters and environments, coupled with music from Adam Skorupa, whose previous work includes The Witcher, Bulletstorm, Painkiller, and EVE Online. Ash of Gods was recently awarded ‘Best Game’ at the Game Gathering conference in Kiev, and previously was awarded ‘Best Game’ and ‘Best Art’ at White Nights Moscow 2017, as well as ‘Excellence in Music’ and ‘Excellence in Narrative’ at DevGamm Minsk 2017.

Ash of Gods Key Features: