“Ash of Gods” – Introducing The Harbingers of an Evil Harvest: The Reapers

A quiet, long-standing peace has been broken, and the lands of Terminum are set to face horrors like no other — in the form of the Reapers, the harbingers of death, famine, plague…and the dreaded “Harvest.”

Ash of Gods is a ​turn-based RPG featuring constantly evolving storytelling with risks that truly affect gameplay, along with an extensive online PvP mode. The game features a story based on the complexity and ambiguity of moral choice where any of the characters in game can die. Momentary benefits may cost a character a life, while sacrifice will make the walkthrough of one of following episodes easier. Ash of Gods features a mix of gorgeous art, lush music, tactical combat, and a powerful story that plays out via dialogue driven layer interaction. Depending upon a player’s decisions, no two play-throughs of the game will be the same.

The relentless, and some say soulless, Reapers, are just one of the many challenges players will face in Ash of Gods, the story-driven tactical RPG coming to PC this March. Today, developer AurumDust brings you a brief overview of the “worst” three of their kind – Dorpal, Atraa, and Adna. Thes villains are far from mindless killing machines, and their story will be intertwined with yours as you explore Terminum and create a unique story in the game.

Key Features:

“Roguelike” Storytelling: The dialogue choices you make, journey paths you choose, and battles you fight truly affect the story and the world around you.

New Approach to Tactical Strategy: A mix of turn-based strategy and card RPG, where the cards determine your strategy and the characters' classes determine your tactics on the battlefield

Along with a constantly evolving storyline, players will be treated to a fantastic visual and aural experience, featuring stunning hand-drawn characters and environments, coupled with music from Adam Skorupa, whose previous work includes The Witcher, Bulletstorm, Painkiller, and EVE Online.

Ash of Gods was recently awarded ‘Best Game’ at the Game Gathering conference in Kiev, and previously was awarded ‘Best Game’ and ‘Best Art’ at White Nights Moscow 2017, as well as ‘Excellence in Music’ and ‘Excellence in Narrative’ at DevGamm Minsk 2017.